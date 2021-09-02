The Kimberley Dynamiters recently signed two new players for the upcoming 2021-22 KIJHL season.

On September 1st, 2021, the Dynamiters signed forward Jayden Kostiuk from Coaldale Alberta.

Kostiuk spent his last season with the Coaldale Copperheads, although he didn’t get a chance to play because of COVID-19 halting the season.

Before that, Kostiuk played three seasons for the Taber Golden Suns U18 AA team putting up 86 points in 91 games.