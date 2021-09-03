Kootenay-Columbia candidates will attend a forum next week with a focus on climate change.

Cranbrook Climate Hub officials said each candidate will have the chance to present their stance on protecting lives, the economy and the environment through the context of climate change.

The Election 2021 and the Climate Emergency forum is hosted by Cranbrook Climate Hub, Kimberley Youth Action Network, Fridays For Future West Kootenay and Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Nelson-West Kootenay.

The online event will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8th

