The RCMP is investigating the death of a child after an incident at a campground east of Creston.

RCMP officials said they received a report of an unresponsive child at a campground, when members arrived they found the child was in serious medical distress.

According to the RCMP first aid was conducted on the scene and the child was transported to Calgary Children’s Hospital by BC Air Ambulance.

Creston RCMP said the child later succumbed to their injuries on September 2nd, 2021.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit will continue to investigate along with the Creston RCMP.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, first responders and medical personnel,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, RCMP Division Media Relations Officer.

“This investigation is still in the preliminary stages with many tasks being completed. This will be a thorough and involved process involving many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477 or the Creston RCMP.