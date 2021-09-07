An investigation is underway into a Utility Terrain Vehicle rollover that left one man deceased in the Newgate area, west of Lake Koocanusa.

Elk Valley RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and Fernie Search and Rescue responded to the incident around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers learned that UTV’s passenger suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle rolled into a body of water. The man was declared dead at the scene while the driver did not suffer any injuries.

The driver and passenger were both men from Alberta.

According to police, alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident, and the driver was arrested. He has since been released on conditions of a later date in a Fernie provincial court.

The BC Coroners Service and Elk Valley RCMP are each conducting their own investigation into the man’s death.