News New deals tentatively reached for Canada Post workers SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Sep. 8th, 2021 (Image supplied by Vista Radio Reporter Casey Kenny). Don’t worry about your Christmas parcels not being delivered on time this year by the nation’s mail carrier. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has voted to ratify tentative two-year extension agreements for employees including mail carriers and delivery drivers. The union says the workers will also see wage increases but they didn’t say by how much.