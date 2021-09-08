Five candidates are running for two seats on Creston’s Town Council as early polls open for the 2021 by-election.

The one-day advance voting event will take place on Wednesday, September 8th until 8 p.m. at Upper Rotacrest Hall.

Residents who miss out can still cast their ballots by mail or on general voting day.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 16th and must be turned in by 4 p.m. on the 17th.

General voting day is set for Saturday, September 18th, with the polling station open until 8 p.m. at Upper Rotacrest Hall.

The five candidates running for the two vacant seats are Kieth Baldwin, Norm Eisler, Kieth Goforth, Bill Hitchinson and Nora Maddocks.

