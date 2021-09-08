News Elk Valley hosting All-Candidates Forum SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Wednesday, Sep. 8th, 2021 Vista Radio Ltd. stock photo Elk Valley Chambers of Commerce hosting the Kootenay-Columbia All-Candidates Forum on September 14th, 2021. The forum will feature all five candidates including running in the Kootenay-Columbia. – Robin Goldsbury: Liberals – Rana Nelson: Greens – Rob Morrisson: Conservatives – Wayne Stetski: New Democratic Party – Sarah Bennett: People’s Party of Canada The forum will be moderated by the Vice Principal of Rocky Mountain Elementary School and Fernie Ghostriders assistant coach, Thomas Skelton. The format will include a two-minute opening from each candidate. Candidates asked questions will have 60 seconds to respond and a 30-second rebuttal will be given. Candidates will also have a two-minute closing statement. Citizens and businesses in the Elk Valley can send suggestions questions to [email protected] MORE: Event Page (Fernie Chamber of Commerce) MORE: Zoom Link (Fernie Chamber of Commerce) MORE: Facebook Live (Fernie Chamber of Commerce) Candidate profiles: More: Robin Goldsbury hoping to take MP position for the Liberal Party (Aug 19, 2021) More: Rob Morrison looks to keep MP position (Aug 18, 2021) More: NDP seeking to retake Kootenay-Columbia with Wayne Stetski (Aug 24, 2021) More: Rana Nelson representing Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia (Aug 23, 2021)