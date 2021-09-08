Elk Valley Chambers of Commerce hosting the Kootenay-Columbia All-Candidates Forum on September 14th, 2021.

The forum will feature all five candidates including running in the Kootenay-Columbia.

– Robin Goldsbury: Liberals

– Rana Nelson: Greens

– Rob Morrisson: Conservatives

– Wayne Stetski: New Democratic Party

– Sarah Bennett: People’s Party of Canada

The forum will be moderated by the Vice Principal of Rocky Mountain Elementary School and Fernie Ghostriders assistant coach, Thomas Skelton.

The format will include a two-minute opening from each candidate. Candidates asked questions will have 60 seconds to respond and a 30-second rebuttal will be given.

Candidates will also have a two-minute closing statement.

Citizens and businesses in the Elk Valley can send suggestions questions to [email protected]

MORE: Event Page (Fernie Chamber of Commerce)

MORE: Zoom Link (Fernie Chamber of Commerce)

MORE: Facebook Live (Fernie Chamber of Commerce)

