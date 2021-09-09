The East Kootenay region has reported a total of 168 new COVID-19 cases last week, marking a slight decrease in new infections for the first time since early August.

The previous week, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 230 cases between August 22nd and 28th. The latest data covers August 29th to September 4th.

According to the BCCDC, the Cranbrook area reported the highest number of new infections, with 68, followed by the Elk Valley with 30.

The Golden area reported 28, 24 were confirmed in Creston and nine each in the Windermere and Kimberley areas.

272 new infections were reported in the Interior Health region between Tuesday and Wednesday. BCCDC officials said 63 people are being treated for COVID-19 in IH hospitals, with 44 of them in intensive care.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: