Planned construction is scheduled for mid-September and will take place on Hurl Street between 16th and 19th Avenue North.

City staff said the project will take approximately one to two months and will include a water main replacement, removal of existing asphalt and road base, and asphalt repaving of the road surface.

According to city staff, the curb on the south side of the street may also need to be replaced and dust control measures will be used if needed.

During construction, driveway access may be occasionally obstructed.

City staff said vehicles may need to be parked on Hurl Street between 19th and 20th Avenue North or Hillside Street.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Town of Creston.