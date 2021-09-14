Residents in the Creston area will be able to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up clinics this week.

Interior Health officials said the clinics will be held at different locations throughout the week, running from Tuesday to Thursday.

The clinic will first be located at Pealow’s Independent Grocer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, before moving to the Creston Valley Library on Wednesday and finally the Creston Education Centre Gym on Thursday. The clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

No appointments will be needed for those born in 2009 or earlier who have not received their first dose, or those who have received their first more than 28 days ago.