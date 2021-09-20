The polls are open for the 2021 Federal Election on Monday for voters to have their say in what they want the Candian Government to look like.

Poll times are staggered across the country so votes will come in at about the same time across the country.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

Your assigned polling station can be found on your voter information card.

BC Transit is offering free rides on voting day to help residents get to the polls.

According to Elections Canada, final results may take a few days, as officials will not begin counting mail-in ballots until Tuesday.