The Town of Creston has posted the preliminary results of the By-election, where five candidates ran for two available spots on Town Council.

As it stands on Monday, the two candidates who received the most votes are Norm Eisler with 572 and Keith Baldwin with 529.

Creston officials said the results are not final, with an official declaration set to be declared on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The remaining candidates can be found below in descending order: