Polls in the 44th federal election have closed and the counting has begun.

People across Kootenay-Columbia and the country voted on Monday. Here is a look at the local numbers.

Please note, these results are not final. Final results will not be available until mail-in ballots are certified and counted.

That process does not begin until Tuesday, September 21st.

Elections Canada reports that the process may take two to five days.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Conservatives are ahead in Kootenay Columbia, holding 26,813 votes with 99.6% of the polls reporting.

An official winner will be declared once mail-in ballots are counted.

Results as of 8 a.m.: