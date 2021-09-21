Polls in the 44th federal election have closed and the counting has begun.

People across Kootenay-Columbia and the country voted on Monday. Here is a look at the local numbers.

Please note, these results are not final. Final results will not be available until mail-in ballots are certified and counted.

That process does not begin until Tuesday, September 21st.

Elections Canada reports that the process may take two to five days.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Conservatives are ahead in Kootenay Columbia, holding 26,813 votes with 99.6% of the polls reporting.

An official winner will be declared once mail-in ballots are counted.

Results as of 8 a.m.:

  • Conservative Party – Rob Morrison (incumbent) – Votes: 26,813 – 43.8%
  • New Democratic Party – Wayne Stetski – Votes: 22,140 – 36.2%
  • Liberal Party – Robin Goldsbury – Votes: 5,474 – 9%
  • People’s Pary of Canada – Sarah Bennett – Votes: 4,316 – 7.1%
  • Green Party – Rana Nelson – Votes: 2,407 – 3.9%