There’s still no word on when or even if American officials will start recognizing AstraZeneca’s vaccine or mixing doses for entry to their country.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has been presenting its own data on the effectiveness of mixing AstraZeneca with the Pfizer of Moderna shot to the US, European countries and all top destinations for Canadians.

She said because these countries haven’t been using the AstraZeneca shot they don’t have domestically generated information on it, so Health Canada has been providing some technical support to help them make a decision on the mixed doses.