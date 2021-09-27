Starting on September 27th, 2021 the Town of Creston will begin the annual Fall Hydrant Maintenance program.

Work is expected to last for approximately four weeks.

People’s water may become cloudy and Town of Creston staff said flushing the lines by running cold water will clear any murkiness.

Town of Creston staff said any questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-428-2214, ext. 621 or 410.