A statue in memory of the Indigenous children who were forced to attend the St. Eugene Mission Residential School. (Ryley McCormack, CrestonNow.com staff)

Creston’s Town Hall will be closed on Thursday in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Canadian government declared that September 30th will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Officials said the day is intended to honour the children who were lost and the survivors of the residential school system, along with their families and communities.

“Observing Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30 is an opportunity for us all to educate ourselves about the past and reflect upon the work that we need to do to move forward in reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Given the recent discovery of unmarked burial sites at former Residential school sites, this year’s observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is especially significant. The Town of Creston remains wholeheartedly committed to building a better future together with the Yaqan NuɁkiy (Lower Kootenay Band) people,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

Town officials said Creston recognizes that reaching reconciliation will be a long journey, and observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an important step.

“Recent, tragic events have brought forth so many negative and painful emotions for so many. We recognize that more than ever, meaningful and purposeful reconciliation is necessary, and we fully support all activities and conversations advancing this shared goal for our entire community,” said Toyota.

Yaqan NuɁkiy will host a closed ceremony on Thursday to honour the occasion. The ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook and will be available over Zoom. Those interested in joining can request a Zoom link by emailing [email protected]

Flowers to be laid on the Cenotaph during the ceremony can be purchased for $5 from Morris Flowers at either the Garden Centre or downtown locations. Donations will be recognized by filling out a card to be displayed at either Morris Flowers’ locations.