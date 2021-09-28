The College of the Rockies was selected to support the Young Africa Works, an initiative that aims to increase employment opportunities for young people, especially young women in Kenya.

COTR officials said the college as well as British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and Lakeland College will work together to strengthen vocational education and training at four institutions in Kenya, Eldoret National Polytechnic, Kitale National Polytechnic, Lodwar Vocational Training Centre, and Baringo Technical College.

“We have a long history of supporting educational needs in East Africa and look forward to continuing this work alongside BCIT and Lakeland College,” said Paul Vogt, College of the Rockies President and CEO.

“Education is key to growing industry in Africa and to creating sustainable careers for young African women and men and we’re excited to play a role in creating these opportunities.”

According to COTR officials, the program seeks to establish and strengthen policies and procedures that promote safe learning environments, awareness-building workshops for government officials and provide gender equality training to administrators.

“Young Africa Works in Kenya aims to enable five million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Strengthening the delivery of technical and vocational training – and ensuring it is accessible and reflective of private sector demand – is key to that,” said Daniel Hailu, Regional Head, East and Southern Africa at the Mastercard Foundation.

“We are excited to partner with College of the Rockies to advance inclusive and relevant access to skills training opportunities that transform and improve young people’s lives.”

“From past projects in Africa, we have seen how valuable international engagement is for our instructors,” said Dean of Trades and Technologies, Jack Moes.

“When they return from an international assignment, our faculty bring home new perspectives and a heightened ability to teach in our increasingly diversified classrooms at the College.”

The college said the project will allow additional trades instructors and other College employees to share their expertise with Kenyan partners.