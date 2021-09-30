Kelowna-based Fortis Electricity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis B.C. is a regulated utility company focused on providing and servicing a growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout southern B.C. That infrastructure spans 7,335 kilometers of transmission and distribution power lines and recently culminated in delivery of their 10,000th direct current (DCFC) fast charge.

Conceptualized in 2015, with their first ever charging station – Fortis charged their first electric vehicle in 2018 and is now projecting that number to double to 20,000 charges – by the end of 2022.

The exponential growth is being fueled by Fortis Electricity’s primary driver: Their four hydroelectric generating plants that services their burgeoning client-base of over 182,000 customers embracing their green-technology-growth. The electrified Fortis B.C. network is serviced by 560 employees throughout their southern Okanagan and west Kootenay demographic, which also reaches the Highway-97-corridor into northern B.C.

According to Michael Leyland, Fortis B.C.’s innovative initiatives manager, “there’s 32-fast-charging-stations at 20 different locations across B.C. that’s appealing to both local and long-distance drivers. Along with the final installation of three 100 kilowatt (kW) stations in Princeton, Castlegar and Greenwood by the end of this year, these high-capacity stations are in addition to the three 100 kW stations previously installed by Fortis Electricity in Kelowna, Osoyoos and Rock Creek, and will allow customers to charge their EV’s – faster than ever before.”

British Columbia’s sprawling myriad transportation sector has the largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emission footprint and as such, the growing Fortis EV service-network is further enhanced through partnerships within the Province’s CleanBC plan. Fortis Electricity is offering rebates for installing charging stations in homes, apartment buildings and workplaces.

Details on partnerships, evolving plans and more can be found at this link:

MORE: Sustainable Energy Options (Fortis BC)

*** Story by Mitch Thomas ***