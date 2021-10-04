Seven schools in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley have reported potential COVID-19 exposures since B.C. resumed posting updates online.

Five of those schools with reported exposures are in Cranbrook: Mount Baker Secondary School, TM Roberts, Kootenay Orchard and Steeples Elementary Schools and Kootenay Christian Academy.

According to Interior Health officials, Mount Baker Secondary has reported an exposure between September 22nd and 24th

TM Roberts’ potential exposure spans about a week, from September 15th to the 27th.

Kootenay Orchard’s ranges from September 15th to 24th while the potential exposure at steeples was estimated to be on September 24th, 27th or 28th.

Meanwhile, at Kootenay Christian Academy, September 15th, 16th,17th and 20th were reported to be potential exposure dates.

In Creston, the Creston Valley Secondary School is currently the only school in the community to have an active exposure notice as of Monday, with the date ranging from September 22nd to 24th.

Back over in the East Kootenay, the Jaffray Elementary & Jr Secondary reported its potential exposure on September 20th, 21st and 24th.

School notifications are removed 14 days after their most recent exposure date.

Interior Health officials said the health authority posts notifications when a staff member or student attends school while infectious and there is a risk of COVID-19 spreading.

“When a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation, as a result of a COVID-19 exposure,” said IH.

More: Interior Health’s COVID-19 school exposures