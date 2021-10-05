The Town of Creston has started a new Multi-Modal Transportation Plan and wants public feedback to find what works well and what doesn’t.

The Town of Creston has launched a survey and they want to know what the public’s experience is like getting to, from and around town, whether they walk, drive, bike, roll, or use transit.

People can read about it and react by answering the survey,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

“We’re doing a draft and it’s to evaluate all of our transportation in the community and find out what people like, what they don’t like and how we can hopefully, possibly improve it.”

The Town of Creston has also added an incentive to the survey, with every resident who completes the survey being entered to win one of five $50 gift cards.

The survey ends on October 12th and Toyota said the final report will probably be available by May 2022.