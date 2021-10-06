Creston RCMP are asking for public assistance in the search for a young man who has been missing since September 21st.

Police officials said Jesse Markwart was first declared missing on September 25th.

Markwart’s sister, Christine Robert said he was heading to the Salmo/Nelson area in a White Hyundai Sante Fe with two people.

Robert added that it is out of character for her brother to disappear and have no contact with family.

Anyone who sees Markwart is asked to contact Creston RCMP.