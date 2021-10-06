ʔaq̓am and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’I are both receiving a portion of a $2 million dollar grant, aimed at reducing poverty in First Nation communities.

Provincial officials said $34,452 will be going to ʔaq̓am to update the community Strategic Plan and for traditional training in hunting, harvesting, fishing and canning methods.

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’I is receiving $35,000 to put in a communal meat freezer, community kitchen and hide-preparation area.

$25,000 will also be going to them to develop a community well-being plan.

“As we continue the work to build and maintain strong relationships based on recognition and implementation of the inherent rights of Indigenous peoples, it’s good to know that many of the plans and projects being funded through the First Nations Well Being Fund are designed to preserve and respect Indigenous cultures and promote community well-being,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

60 other First Nation communities across B.C. have been provided funds.