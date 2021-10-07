B.C. Centre for Disease Control data reported 145 new COVID-19 infections in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley over seven days.

The latest data on case numbers from the BCCDC covers September 26th to October 2nd.

According to the numbers, the Cranbrook area continues to have the highest numbers, with 90 new infections last week.

The remaining communities have significantly fewer cases, with the Creston Valley reporting 20 in that same time frame.

Meanwhile, the Elk Valley confirmed 16, Golden reported eight, seven were in Kimberley and four cases were reported in Windermere.

The rise is slight, marking an increase of 31 from the week before with 114 cases between September 19th to 25th.

Across the Interior Health region, 1,142 cases are currently active, with 42 of patients being treated in hospitals, 33 of them are in intensive care.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: