News Six more schools in East Kootenay and Creston Valley report COVID-19 exposures SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Thursday, Oct. 7th, 2021 (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenaynow.com Staff) Six more schools in Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston have reported possible COVID-19 exposures, in addition to the seven that have already been reported. Four of the schools are in Cranbrook: Steeples Elementary, Parkland Middle School, Laurie Middle School and Amy Woodland Elementary. In Kimberley, McCim Middle School reported an exposure event, and so did Erickson Elementary in Creston. School notifications are removed 14 days after their most recent exposure date. Interior Health officials said the health authority posts notifications when a staff member or student attends school while infectious and there is a risk of COVID-19 spreading. “When a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation, as a result of a COVID-19 exposure,” said IH. All schools with active notices and their potential exposure dates follow, new additions to the list are noted in bold: Cranbrook: TM Roberts Elementary School: September 22nd – 24th and 27th to 29th. Kootenay Orchard Elementary: September 22nd – 24th. Mount Baker Secondary: September 22nd – 24th and 27th to 29th. Steeples Elementary: September 22nd, 24th and 27th to 29th. Parkland Middle School: September 22nd, 23rd and 27th to 29th. Laurie Middle School: September 23rd, 24th 28th and 29th. Amy Woodland Elementary School: September 27th and 28th. Kootenay Christian Academy: September 23rd, 27th and 28th Creston: Creston Valley Secondary School: September 22nd to 24th. Erickson Elementary: September 22nd, 23rd and 27th. Jaffray: Jaffray Elementary & Jr Secondary: September 24th. Kimberley: McKim Middle School: September 29th and October 1st.