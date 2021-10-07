Six more schools in Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston have reported possible COVID-19 exposures, in addition to the seven that have already been reported.

Four of the schools are in Cranbrook: Steeples Elementary, Parkland Middle School, Laurie Middle School and Amy Woodland Elementary.

In Kimberley, McCim Middle School reported an exposure event, and so did Erickson Elementary in Creston.

School notifications are removed 14 days after their most recent exposure date.

Interior Health officials said the health authority posts notifications when a staff member or student attends school while infectious and there is a risk of COVID-19 spreading.

“When a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation, as a result of a COVID-19 exposure,” said IH.

All schools with active notices and their potential exposure dates follow, new additions to the list are noted in bold: