As part of the BCHL’s 60th Anniversary festivities, each team is winding back the clock for a retro theme night.

All teams will be getting a brand new jersey that will showcase the history of the franchise, league or the region the team is based out of.

BCHL officials said each retro night will be unique and will allow teams to share old memories and traditions with fans while showcasing current talent.

The Cranbrook Bucks’ retro night is scheduled for December 1st, 2021 against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Teams will be providing details on what their jerseys will look like closer to the retro nights.

The Cranbrook Bucks home opener is on Friday, October 8th against the Trail Smoke Eaters.