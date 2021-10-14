An event happens every third Thursday in October that could save your life, especially given the lack of seismological events of magnitude that have happened in British Columbia. In fact, more than 3,000 earthquakes occur in B.C. each year. Most are too small to be felt, but the risk of one big enough to cause significant damage is very real.



In our region of Central/West Kootenay the registration numbers for the October 21st event known collectively around the world as The Great Shake-Out: Only has 12, 871 participants registered so far.



Of the 580,000 participants registered throughout B.C. the largest demographic registered is also the most populated, comprised of the lower mainland and Fraser Valley up to and including the Sunshine Coast. That region, represents well over 65% of the provincial total.



The registration number’s for Shake-Out B.C. in Central/West Kootenay are down from last year’s participants which tallied an impressive 18,489 registered participants. While potential earthquake hazards depend on your location, everywhere in B.C. is considered high risk in relation to the rest of Canada.



“Drop, cover and hold on” is more than just a slick catch-phrase. It allows you to know the risks, have a plan. build an emergency kit, create grab-and-go kits and to prepare your home, school and workplace in the event of an earthquake.



In tandem with the date on Thursday, October 21st, the event takes place at 10:21 a.m.



It’s a worldwide event.



To register, go to ~ https://www.shakeoutbc.ca/register/ ~ or find them on Twitter at ~ https://twitter.com/ShakeOutBC