Residents are invited to share their thoughts on what they would like to see in Creston’s 2022 budget.

Town officials said an extra incentive is added in for those who complete the survey, with an entry into a draw for one of three $100 gift cards to a local restaurant of the winners’ choosing.

Results from the public feedback session will be shared with Town Council in November during the 2022 budget program.

The survey will be open to Creston residents until October 31st.

More: Creston 2022 budget survey (Town of Creston)

More: Creston 2022 budget information page (Town of Creston)