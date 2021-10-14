School District #8 ~ which services a large geographical area encompassing two-time-zones along with over 5,400 students and their families – will be adding two electric school buses to their transportation fleet – this year.



The approved grant application of $245,000 will provide two buses – one servicing Creston & the other Nelson. The Go Electric School Bus Program is an initiative in support of the Provinces CleanBC plan – which has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the year 2030.



Electric School buses have many advantages, including the cost of electricity compared to fuel and fewer moving mechanical parts, which means they require fewer repairs and less maintenance.



However, the biggest factor – exclusive of zero-emissions – is that EACH bus SAVES about 17 tonnes of greenhouse-gas-emissions annually, compared to a diesel school bus.



The very best part of the Provincial CleanBC initiative, is that the purchase price INCLUDES two charging stations, set to be installed in the two cities’ work-yards BEFORE the New Year.



The SD #8 service area comprises: Crawford Bay, Creston, Kaslo, Meadow Creek, Nelson, Salmo, Slocan, South Slocan, Winlaw, Wynndel, Yahk and the surrounding rural areas.



To learn more about CleanBC & their $2 Billion funding program over FIVE (5) years go to:



https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/