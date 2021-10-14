Sports COTR Avalanche raising funds for student-athletes SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Thursday, Oct. 14th, 2021 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The College of the Rockies’ Avalanche volleyball team is hosting a fundraiser raffle with a top prize from a different Avalanche team. Cranbrook’s own Bowen Byram from the Colorado Avalanche has donated a signed jersey. “That’s an exciting prize, with a local connection, that is sure to be coveted by many hockey fans,” said Cori Andrichuk, Manager of Campus Life and Athletics. “We’ll also be offering a host of other prizes, including golf passes to local courses, a stay at Elizabeth Lake Lodge, and more.” COTR officials said the proceeds from the raffle will pay for equipment and help student-athletes cover travel expenses. “As we transition back to league competition after the cancellation of the 2020 – 2021 PACWEST season, our travel will look a little different,” Andrichuk said. “Funds from this raffle will go a long way to ease this transition and offset our additional costs.” Tickets are $2 each and only 2500 tickets will be sold. The raffle starts on Monday, October 19th and the prize draw will take place during the Avalanche home opener on November 20th.