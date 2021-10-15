News 24-Hour Covid Window: 19 Deaths ~ 580 New Cases SHARE ON: Mitch Thomas, staff Thursday, Oct. 14th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 195,766 cases with 5,348 of those remaining active. Active cases have risen by 176 – since Wednesday.Hospitalizations jumped by four in the past 24 hours, to 378, and 153 people are being treated in intensive care.There were 580 new cases of COVID-19 identified in BC in the past 24 hours including – nine new deaths. As time of going to press, 2,042 British Columbians had succumbed to the virus after contracting COVID-19.No new healthcare facility outbreaks were declared Thursday, and there remains 19 active outbreaks among care homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals.The new/active cases include:246 new cases in Fraser Health – Total active cases: 2,449104 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 83153 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 708129 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 67748 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 625In one day, 16,926 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in the province. As of Thursday, 89% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% completed their two jabs.From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases and from Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.