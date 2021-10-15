Drivers are asked to be cautious after Environment Canada forecasts up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall on Friday from Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit.

According to the weather forecaster, a Pacific frontal system is expected to bring heavy snow to Highway 3 and surrounding areas before it changes to rain in the evening.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” said Environment Canada officials.

Drivers are asked to adjust winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and, if necessary, chains.