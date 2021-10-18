The BC Hockey League announced a new support program that will give athletes access to mental health support through an app on their smartphones.

BCHL officials said the mental health support will be anonymous and available at any time of the day.

The app will have a number of services including, face-to-face online therapy, personal crisis management, nutrition and critical incident response.

According to BCHL officials, the services will be conducted by certified medical professionals.

The app will also feature digital support tools, including helpful posters and videos explaining how the system works and how athletes can best access help.