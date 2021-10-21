Residents may notice some people around town taking pictures of their home next week, as BC Assessment employees make their way through Creston.

Officials with the Town of Creston said property information collectors will be taking photos of nearly every home in the community between October 25th to 29th. Work may extend to the following week if necessary.

Property information collectors will have a BC Assessment marked vehicle, an ID and an orange vest.

“BC Assessment has advised that there may be some contact with homeowners, but for the most part they will only be taking quick photos from the street,” said town officials.