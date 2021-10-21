School District #8 will benefit from the government program, which provides before and after-school care in kindergarten classrooms.

Government officials said they are expanding the program to 25 schools across the province.

“I’m thrilled with the success of the Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program so far. That’s why we are expanding it to another 21 schools,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

“This program gives children continuity throughout the day on their learning journey. Access to quality, inclusive care and early learning is critical in supporting parents, particularly mothers, to pursue career or education goals while being confident that their kids are being cared for.”

According to provincial officials, the program uses existing classrooms outside of school hours and won’t need any new rooms or buildings.

“Too many parents still don’t have access to the before- and after-school care they need,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

“Using existing classrooms means we can create new spaces quickly, and it will make it easier for busy parents to get to work and have peace of mind knowing their kids are cared for and learning, all in one spot.”