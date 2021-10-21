The Town of Creston is inviting residents to participate in an open house to review a draft of the 2021 Zoning Bylaw Rewrite.

Town staff said the open house will give people the chance to ask questions, have discussions, and provide comments on the draft.

According to the Town of Creston, the rewrite is built on feedback gathered from the community, beginning with the Official Community Plan, this year’s Farmers’ Market pop-ups, and weekly survey questions.

The open house is on October 27th, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. in Council Chambers.