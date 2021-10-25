Professionals from across Canada’s mining and natural resource sector will meet at the Heritage Inn to network, exchange ideas and discuss the current mining climate.

The event is organized by the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines (EKCM), a non-profit organization promoting resource extraction interests in southeastern British Columbia.

As part of this year’s conference, local kids will get the chance to explore different trade booths and the rock room that features locally found fossils and rocks.

Jason Jacob, EKCM President said it’s an important chance for mining companies, industry innovators, and suppliers to discuss issues since it is the major resource sector conference in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s obviously been a lot that’s happened in the last 18 months, and certainly we’ve seen some major industry opportunities, changes and challenges,” said Jacob.

“The industry has stayed strong, overall, throughout the last couple years, but a key conversation that will be happening at this event will be, looking forward, how do we continue to invest in this sector and keep it strong.”

The conference runs from November 2nd to 4th, 2021.

On November 2nd at 7:00 p.m., local paleontologist Guy Santucci will be giving a free presentation on New Developments in Paleontology in the East Kootenay.

The conference will also feature two days of technical talks, a trade show and displays of paleontology fossils.

Members of the public can visit the rock room on November 3rd or 4th and bring in any rocks or fossils needing to be identified.

EKCM officials said Below BC will have a professional geologist available for the identification.

Other courses and presentations will be available and people can register at www.ekcm.org.