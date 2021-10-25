Pop-up vaccine clinics are scheduled across the region especially in the Kootenay-Boundary area.

Appointments aren’t necessary, so anyone in the area can walk in and get a first or second dose.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose.

Proof of two doses is now required for people wanting to partake in certain events and services.