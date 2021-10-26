40 BC Hockey League athletes will be chosen to compete in the game, which will happen during the 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend in Penticton.

BCHL officials said players listed by NHL Central Scouting as draft prospects will be automatically entered into the game, while the rest of the roster will be filled by current and future draft prospects.

Those players will be chosen through a vote by B.C.-based amateur scouts.

“This addition to our 60th Anniversary event gives our athletes the chance to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts, as well as NCAA coaches, while competing against the top players in our league,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“This weekend is a celebration of our league’s past as well as its present, but the Top Prospects Game is a chance for us to also celebrate its future.”

The All-Star Game will be played in a newly-built rink in Downtown Penticton, while the prospect game will be played on regulation-sized ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Players will also be participating in an off-and-on-ice combine before the game and the rosters will be announced in December.