$18.2 million for the arts and $24.9 million for sports will be distributed by the provincial government to more than 1,300 organizations.

B.C. government officials said the grants will help people be more active and creative.

“Activities that engage people of all ages to play sports, enjoy arts programs and celebrate cultural festivities are at the heart of B.C.’s thriving and resilient communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Community Gaming Grants continue to provide critical funding for these community-based programs that support British Columbians and help them make strong community connections.”

Some of the 650 not-for-profit arts organizations receiving funds include the Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation, Symphony of the Kootenays Association, SQx Danza in Castlegar and the Nelson and District Arts Council.

MORE: Complete List of Arts Funding (BC Government)

“Sports, arts and culture are what make our cities and towns into vibrant communities,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.

“These local organizations work hard to keep us active, learning and engaged. I’m glad that we’re able to continue supporting their efforts to make our days brighter.”

Some of the 700 not-for-profit sport organizations include the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association, Selkirk Challengers Gymnastics Club, Nelson Curling Club and Fernie Alpine Ski Team.

MORE: Complete List of Sports Funding (BC Government)