A total of 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley between October 17th and 23rd.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control said Cranbrook remains the area with the highest infection rate, even as numbers decline with 30 infections reported last week.

Windermere reported the next highest new case numbers with 10, followed by the Elk Valley with eight, the Creston Valley reported four, while both Golden and Kimberley each reported two.

Last week’s numbers represent a continued decline in new COVID-19 cases for the region, as 65 cases were reported between October 10th and 16th.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. BCDCD data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: