Students in Grade 11 or 12 at Creston Valley Secondary School will be having a party, but not the usual kind.

The PARTY program (Prevent Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth) is all about preventing accidental deaths among youth.

Sara Van Ry, PARTY organizer said preventable accidents are the leading cause of death and disability for 15 to 19-year-olds and they’re hoping the program will inspire youth to pause before making a decision that could impact their life.

“We hear about accidents caused by impaired and distracted driving – and the horrible consequences of people taking thoughtless, dangerous risks all the time,” added Van Ry.

“But it’s different when it’s closer to home. When someone from your own community shares their story. Someone you could bump into.”

Van Ry said various local survivors and professionals will be attending the program to tell their stories.

Since 2016 the program was being delivered at the hospital o participants could see what it would be like to be brought in by an ambulance, but with COVID it is returning to the place it started at.

Van Ry said the program was first delivered in Creston during the early 90s after 4 young people were killed in accidents caused by impaired driving.

“At that time and until it last ran in 2016, over 95% of parents signed consent forms. I think we’re all on the same page,” said Van Ry.

“Even if one person hears or sees something that will remind them to PAUSE and reconsider before taking a pointless risk – it’s worth it. Many studies show that the PARTY program reduces the incidence of traumatic injuries.”

In case any students become stressed by the presentation, support will be available throughout.

“We take that possibility very seriously. Professionals and volunteers will be standing by to support participants with any issues they may have.”

The PARTY program will run from November 16th to 17th, 2021.

Anyone with questions can contact Kootenay Employment Services.