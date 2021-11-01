News Cook Street parking lot construction to impact EVs SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Monday, Nov. 1st, 2021 (Supplied by MyCrestonNow.com staff) Power poles will be replaced in the Cook Street parking lot from November 1st to 8th, 2021, temporarily shutting down electric vehicle charging stations. Town of Creston staff said the EV charging station located at the Creston Valley Visitor Centre will be available. The next closest charging station between Creston and Cranbrook is at the Kidd Creek rest area in Kitchener.