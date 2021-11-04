New COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary are down to single digits everywhere except Creston, according to the latest statistics.

Between Oct. 24 and 30 there were 11 new cases in the Creston Valley, up from four the previous week.

Nelson was down to five from 10 the previous period. Trail was unchanged at five while Castlegar stood at four, up one from the week before. The Arrow Lakes was unchanged at one.

Grand Forks was down to zero from six, and there were no new cases in Kettle Valley or Kootenay Lake.

Those figures come from the BC Centre for Disease Control.