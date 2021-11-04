News Premier to undergo cancer treatment SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Thursday, Nov. 4th, 2021 B.C. Premier John Horgan (Supplied by Pixabay) Premier John Horgan is beginning radiation treatment after successful surgery and biopsy determined a lump in his throat was cancerous. “The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing healthcare team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” said Horgan. In a statement from Horgan, he added that the prognosis was good and he is expected to make a full recovery. He will start treatment in the next couple of weeks and be done towards the end of December. Horgan will not be attending in-person events for the time being. “During that time, I will continue to participate virtually in briefings, cabinet meetings, and other important meetings like the Council of the Federation,” said Horgan. “For in-person events, Minister Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers may attend in my place.” Horgan is planning to be back in the legislature and travelling in the new year. Tags: B.C. Government