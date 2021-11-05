The number of people employed in the Kootenays was down last month from the same time in 2020, but so was the number looking for work.

Statistics Canada says the local unemployment rate in October was six per cent compared to 8.1 per cent a year ago.

Overall, the Kootenay workforce stood at about 78,000 with another 5,000 job hunting.

The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent, a 0.2 per cent decline over September.

Stats Can says the country added 31,000 jobs, mostly in retail, which made up for employment losses in the accommodation and food service industries.

Canada returned to a pre-pandemic unemployment rate in September.