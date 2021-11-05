A public engagement process is being started to decide a new name for the school after the SD8 Kootenay Lake School Board unanimously voted to remove Prince Charles from the name on June 15th, 2021.

SD8 officials said there is a disproportionate amount of colonial school names that represented the mindset of political leaders in the early 20th century.

“This change of name for our school does not cancel the past histories, experiences or artifacts from our time as present and former students, but rather moves us forward together with a new identity of hope,” said principal Brian Hamm.

“Our commitment is that this is the first step of many, towards decolonizing education for our students.”

Since the board’s decision in June, the school has been temporarily known as Creston Valley Secondary School.

An online survey will be posted on the district website that will run until November 12th, 2021. Students, parents, staff and the community will be able to share name ideas.

After the survey is completed, virtual focus groups will be scheduled with local government, Indigenous leaders, PAC and the Creston Chamber of Commerce.

“The Board is committed to creating meaningful and inclusive engagement opportunities,” said Lenora Trenaman, Board Chair.

“We trustees and senior district leaders want to hear directly from our community partners on what their view is with regards to the renaming.”

A virtual town hall is also scheduled for November 17th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for community members to discuss potential name ideas.