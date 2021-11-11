After spiking the week before, the number of new COVID cases is back down, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Their figures, covering the period Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 indicated there were four new cases in the Creston Valley, compared to 11 the previous week.

Nelson had five new cases, unchanged from the previous week.

There was one new case on Kootenay Lake, up from zero the previous period. Trail stood at seven, up from five, and Castlegar stood at three, down from four.

There were no new cases in Kettle Valley or Arrow Lakes. Grand Forks had six new cases, up from zero the previous period.