Provincial officials said the plan recommends actions to address the leadership and governance of the sector and improve competitiveness.

“B.C.’s tree fruit growers play a key role in our province’s food system and our government is committed to the industry’s lasting prosperity,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

“The recommendations from this plan provide a clear path on how the sector can change course as we all work together to ensure the economic viability and ongoing legacy of this century-old industry.”

Over the past few years, the sector has faced challenges with the pandemic and the loss of crops due to weather-related events.

The B.C. government said the blueprint has 19 recommendations and was built through feedback from 30 consultation sessions and more than 165 individuals.

“The stabilization initiative is very timely and needed. I have been impressed by the process, including the thorough engagement sessions that provided the foundation for thoughtful, analytical and sometimes tough discussions about what industry and government do well, where improvements should be made and new ways to collaborate,” said Melissa Teche, general manager, Okanagan-Kootenay Sterile Insect Release.

“I am hopeful that all parties will rally together to do the most difficult part of all: rolling up our sleeves to make sure the plan is put into action.”

Below is the complete blueprint.