The Regional District of Central Kootenay has adopted a COVID-19 vaccination policy that requires employees and volunteer firefighters to provide proof they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 3 to be able to work inside any RDCK worksite. That includes offices, rec centres, and fire halls.

Employees and fire services personnel who are not able or choose not to present proof of vaccination will be required to follow enhanced safety measures, such as wearing masks at all times when working indoors.

“The RDCK is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its employees, volunteers and members of the public,” chief administrator Stuart Horn said in a news release.

“A lot of effort went in to creating a policy that would keep people safe and still working. We believe this policy has found a balance that respects the diverse needs of our employees and the community, but above all ensures nobody will lose their job based on their decisions or personal situations related to vaccination.”

The board approved the policy Thursday.