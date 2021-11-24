After four years with the Kootenay Lake school district, secretary-treasurer Michael McLellan has resigned to take the same position with the Arrow Lakes school district, effective Feb. 1.

In a news release, superintendent Trish Smillie said she has accepted McLellan’s resignation “and extends sincere best wishes for Michael and his family.”

Board chair Lenora Trenaman said “McLellan’s leadership has resulted in the district being highly

accountable in its financial management and is in a positive standing to make well-informed

budgetary decisions.”

McLellan also gave thanks for his time with the district.

“I would like to express my immense gratitude to School District No.8 for the opportunity to work in such a fine organization, serving students and families of the West Kootenay,” he said.

“This change will bring a new career challenge for me, and also allow my family to pursue other opportunities that have arisen.”

The district says it will start searching for McLellan’s replacement.